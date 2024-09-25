Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,200.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,118.62.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $1,045.98 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,034.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.