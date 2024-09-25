Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.39.

Shake Shack stock opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,299.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,860,974.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,175. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

