Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REPL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The company has a market cap of $679.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.22. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 276,596 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

