Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $370.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $376.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACN. Mizuho increased their target price on Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Accenture from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $356.14.

ACN opened at $339.64 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,709,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,238,000 after purchasing an additional 837,677 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $288,168,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $286,220,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

