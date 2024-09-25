Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

