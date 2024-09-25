A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

AMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,973,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $981.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

