Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VAL. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.17. Valaris has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Equities analysts predict that Valaris will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,237.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 180.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Valaris by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

