Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

