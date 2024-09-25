Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.40.

NYSE:WAL opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,265 shares of company stock worth $1,700,391 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

