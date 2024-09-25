Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives Neutral Rating from Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic restated their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $119.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.82.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.59. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $461.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

