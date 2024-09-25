AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Set at C$36.00 by ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$36.00 target price on AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.40.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$33.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$24.67 and a 1 year high of C$35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.16.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.07%.

In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total value of C$665,555.60. In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total value of C$665,555.60. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total value of C$252,075.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,051. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

