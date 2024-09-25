Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $871.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.86. Sky Harbour Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $13.60.
Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group
About Sky Harbour Group
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sky Harbour Group
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.