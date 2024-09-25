Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $871.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.86. Sky Harbour Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

About Sky Harbour Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYH. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,103,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.