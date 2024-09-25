AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $119.34 and a one year high of $210.53.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

