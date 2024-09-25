Stifel Nicolaus Trims ATS (TSE:ATS) Target Price to C$58.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$58.71.

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$39.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.35. ATS has a 1 year low of C$33.47 and a 1 year high of C$60.15.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). ATS had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.140264 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATS



ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

