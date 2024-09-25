Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.50.

Cameco Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE CCO opened at C$62.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$48.45 and a 12 month high of C$76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.54.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$598.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

In other Cameco news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.99 per share, with a total value of C$291,417.50. In other Cameco news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,417.50. Also, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,115.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

