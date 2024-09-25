Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.97. The company has a market cap of C$488.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.80.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%. The business had revenue of C$16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1950568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.05%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

