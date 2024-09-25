Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Price Target Cut to C$1.65 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCUFree Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FCU. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Fission Uranium stock opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$1.38. The company has a current ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$867.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

