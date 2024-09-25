Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark cut Global Atomic from a market perform rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Global Atomic Trading Up 1.4 %

GLO opened at C$1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$328.98 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.37. Global Atomic has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.91.

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.31 million for the quarter. Global Atomic had a negative net margin of 182.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rein Arnold Lehari sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$60,828.00. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

