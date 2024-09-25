Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Acumen Capital from C$156.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on HPS.A. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$167.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$164.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Hammond Power Solutions
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 3.6 %
About Hammond Power Solutions
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.