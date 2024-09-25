Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Acumen Capital from C$156.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HPS.A. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$167.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$164.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

HPS.A stock opened at C$145.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.83. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$46.99 and a 52-week high of C$160.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$118.48.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

