Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Set at C$46.00 by TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$46.00 price target on Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.63.

Spin Master Price Performance

Spin Master has a one year low of C$27.52 and a one year high of C$37.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$583.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.144958 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Insider Transactions at Spin Master

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total transaction of C$66,532.60. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total transaction of C$66,532.60. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total value of C$147,963.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,920. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

