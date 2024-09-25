Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Uranium Royalty Trading Up 3.7 %

Uranium Royalty stock opened at C$3.40 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.24. The company has a market cap of C$413.10 million, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 20.29%.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

