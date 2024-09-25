PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. PetroFrontier shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 16,000 shares trading hands.
PetroFrontier Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 73.56.
About PetroFrontier
PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PetroFrontier
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for PetroFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.