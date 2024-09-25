Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.00

Shares of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.00 and traded as high as $33.00. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 18,900 shares.
Standard AVB Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00.
Standard AVB Financial Company Profile
Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
