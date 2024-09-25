Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $112.69

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$112.69 and traded as high as C$116.65. Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares last traded at C$116.09, with a volume of 1,758,618 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$112.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 5.090035 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$6,473,511.98. Insiders sold a total of 87,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

