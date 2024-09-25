Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,752.09

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,752.09 ($36.85) and traded as high as GBX 3,188 ($42.69). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,148 ($42.15), with a volume of 299,671 shares.
A number of analysts recently commented on BWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,368 ($45.10) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($48.88) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($40.35) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
