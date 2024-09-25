Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,752.09

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,752.09 ($36.85) and traded as high as GBX 3,188 ($42.69). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,148 ($42.15), with a volume of 299,671 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on BWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,368 ($45.10) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($48.88) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($40.35) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,748.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,959.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,752.09.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

