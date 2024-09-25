Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.71. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 1,385 shares.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

