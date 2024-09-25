Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,516.85

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,516.85 ($33.70) and traded as high as GBX 2,645 ($35.42). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,644 ($35.40), with a volume of 423,473 shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,573.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,516.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5,184.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Helen Miles sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($33.48), for a total transaction of £209,475 ($280,496.79). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

