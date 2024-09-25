Rio2 (CVE:ATM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Rio2 Limited (CVE:ATM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.68. Rio2 shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 15,000 shares.
Rio2 Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68.
About Rio2
Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Chile. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Cerro Maricunga gold project located in Region III northeast of the city of Copiapo. Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio2
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.