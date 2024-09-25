Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.61

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$78.61 and traded as high as C$98.50. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$97.31, with a volume of 272,933 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD.B. Desjardins upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.61.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

