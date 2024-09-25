Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,914.00

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,914 ($25.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($25.66). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($25.63), with a volume of 20,817 shares trading hands.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,914 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,914.

About Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

