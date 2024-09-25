Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $221.17

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.17 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 229.50 ($3.07). Helical shares last traded at GBX 226.50 ($3.03), with a volume of 108,864 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Helical from GBX 270 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.96 million, a PE ratio of -146.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Investment and Development. The company’s property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

