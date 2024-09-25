Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $221.17

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.17 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 229.50 ($3.07). Helical shares last traded at GBX 226.50 ($3.03), with a volume of 108,864 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Helical from GBX 270 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HLCL
Helical Trading Down 0.9 %
Helical Company Profile
Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Investment and Development. The company’s property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helical
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.