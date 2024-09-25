International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $173.21

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.21 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 207.25 ($2.78). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 203.60 ($2.73), with a volume of 14,207,066 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.08) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.70. The company has a market capitalization of £9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,190.48%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

