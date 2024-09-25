Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.23

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.23 and traded as high as C$10.30. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$10.23, with a volume of 465,941 shares.

INE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of C$239.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.1533048 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

