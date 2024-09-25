NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 0.7% After Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $115.38 and last traded at $115.39. 66,326,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 432,115,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.26.

Specifically, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 995.6% in the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,212.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 234,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,087.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 72,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 66,788 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 785.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2,556.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,605,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,063,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

