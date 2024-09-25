PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 0.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $94.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $78.43 and last traded at $78.29. 2,662,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,058,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.67.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

