Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.53.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Affirm alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Affirm

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Affirm has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,958.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,958.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,351 shares of company stock worth $5,081,045 over the last ninety days. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.