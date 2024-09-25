Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

