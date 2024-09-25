Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 524,805 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

