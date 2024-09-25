Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Textron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Textron

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Textron Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Textron by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

About Textron

(Get Free Report

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.