Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

RAVE opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

