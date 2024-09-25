StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.6 %
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.