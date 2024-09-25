StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

