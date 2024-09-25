Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TBNK

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 million, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.