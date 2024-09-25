LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.07. LivePerson shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 1,833,111 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.32.

Get LivePerson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPSN

LivePerson Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.78.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.58). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The company had revenue of $79.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $89,382.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $38,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,399.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $89,382.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,775 shares of company stock worth $233,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.