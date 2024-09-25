Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.32

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.32 and traded as high as $17.50. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 19,612 shares.

Peoples Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

