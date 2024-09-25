Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.41

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.41 and traded as high as $26.24. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 122,324 shares traded.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

Lenovo Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.7484 dividend. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.55%.

(Get Free Report)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.