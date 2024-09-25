Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.16

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $12.88. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 135,849 shares trading hands.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 151,762 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 170,116 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $814,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 230,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

