Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.16

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $12.88. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 135,849 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
