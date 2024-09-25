NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84

Shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $4.23. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 27,374 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 181.04%.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
