Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.09

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.09 and traded as high as $23.54. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 143,853 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 133,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $239,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

