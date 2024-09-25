Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.61

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.61 and traded as high as $11.78. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 617,759 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $892.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth $11,467,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at $11,293,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

