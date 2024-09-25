Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Trading 1.9% Higher

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $5.99. 2,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 18,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.70 million. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 92.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

